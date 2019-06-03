SIRIOS intersects 31.3 g/t Au over 1.0 m in the Eclipse Zone at Cheechoo

MONTREAL, June 03, 2019 - Management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce results of the final ten drill holes of the winter 2019 drilling campaign completed on the Cheechoo gold property at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Drill hole #228 intersected the Eclipse Zone with 31.1 g/t Au over 1.0 metre at a vertical depth of 160 m. Drill hole #226 intersected 2.3 g/t Au over 14.2 metres, including 7.0 g/t Au over 4.2 m as well as an additional zone further down the hole with 0.7 g/t Au over 39.0 metres in the Echo area.



Drill hole #228 confirms that the high-grade gold in the Eclipse Zone continues at depth with a defined continuity of over 250 m following the plunge of the mineralization. The Eclipse Zone is visually distinguishable by quartz-feldspar veins with distinctive ‘giraffe’ texture, and a stockwork of smoky quartz veins with arsenopyrite and visible gold.



Gold intersections in drill hole #226 confirm the extension of the auriferous mineralization in the Main area for at least 100 metres toward the west, into the Echo area.

Significant results are presented in the table below.

Significant results of drill holes CH-19-224 to 226, 228, 236, 238, 244

Drill hole

CH19- Area Zone From To Width (m) True Thickness (m) Au (g/t) 224 Echo 259.0 264.6 5.6 1.2 225 Echo 221.0 222.5 1.5 5.9 249.5 264.0 14.5 0.4 278.5 308.0 29.5 0.6 300.1 301.1 1.0 5.3 320.5 329.5 9.0 0.6 226 Echo 44.4 58.6 14.2 2.3 Incl. 52.9 57.1 4.2 7.0 188.0 219.9 31.9 0.5 260.5 268.7 8.2 0.4 273.0 287.0 14.0 0.4 313.0 352.0 39.0 0.7 228 Eclipse 63.3 72.0 8.7 0.7 191.2 197.0 5.8 5.9 Eclipse Incl. 193.3 194.3 1.0 0.7 31.3 210.0 211.0 1.0 28.6 236 Echo 235.3 238.3 3.0 0.7 238 Eclipse Eclipse 207.3 208.6 1.3 1.2 1.7 240.7 254.0 13.3 0.6 244 Echo 88.0 92.0 4.0 0.5 166.5 171.3 4.8 1.1 Drill holes #237, 241 and 242 did not yield significant results.

Dominique Doucet, President, states: "We are very pleased with the results of the winter 2019 drilling campaign. Significant results were obtained in all the tested areas, including: very high-grade gold and continuity obtained in the Éclipse Zone, Vein 112 and the Jordi Zone; extension of the Contact area towards the north-west and at depth; the extension of the gold mineralization of the Main area towards the west into the Echo area and the continuity of the new Mafic Dyke area."



The winter 2019 drilling campaign on Cheechoo included 47 NQ drill holes, for a total of 11,322 meters, drilled in five separate areas.

A table of collar coordinates is available at the following link:

http://www.sirios.com/BD-Coordinates-Drilled-20190603/

Sirios’100% owned Cheechoo property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Newmont Goldcorp Corp.’s Éléonore gold mine.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill core are logged by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The drill core is then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half kept for future reference. A strict QA/QC program is in place by integrating blanks and certified reference standards to the core sample sequence. The samples are assayed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by ALS in Val-d’Or. Samples assaying greater than 2 g/t Au as well as drill core samples with visible gold are assayed by fire assay with metallic sieve on a 1 kg sample.

Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo., and Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewed the final text.

