Confederation Minerals Ltd. Announces Resignation of VP Exploration

Vancouver, June 3, 2019 - wp] (TSXV: CFM) announces the resignation of Michael Collins as the VP of Exploration effective May 31st, 2019, to pursue other business opportunities. The Company expresses its appreciation to Mr. Collins and thanks him for his invaluable contributions over his tenure.
About CFM
Confederation Minerals Ltd. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit. Confederation Minerals Ltd. owns 70% of the Newman Todd project in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario, as well as 100% ownership in another property in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario.
