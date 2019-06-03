Nighthawk Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: NHK

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 3, 2019, were duly passed.

Based on proxies received and votes cast at the meeting, 93,048,582 common shares of the Company, representing 48.04% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted and the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD Michael Byron 87,793,337 99.48% 455,628 0.52% Ernie Eves 87,204,165 98.82% 1,044,800 1.18% Brian Howlett 86,311,487 97.81% 1,937,478 2.19% Luc Lessard 86,558,450 98.08% 1,690,515 1.92% Brent Peters 87,162,487 98.77% 1,086,478 1.23% Morris Prychidny 87,126,100 98.73% 1,122,865 1.27%

The auditors for the Company, MNP LLP were re-appointed for the ensuing year.

In addition, the proposal to amend the Company's articles to effect a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for up to five (5) pre-consolidation common shares of the Company (the "Share Consolidation Resolution") has been passed by two-thirds of shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The Board will assess market conditions and if the Board determines that the Share Consolidation is in the best interests of the Company, will proceed to effect the Share Consolidation within twelve months of approval. The Share Consolidation is also subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Nighthawk is focused on advancing the Colomac Gold Project with a current inferred resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold (50.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.62 grams per tonne gold), as well as advancing its other regional gold deposits and showings within this largely underexplored Archean gold camp.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team and is well funded to complete its goals and objectives over the next 18-24 months.

Qualified Person

Dr. Michael J. Byron, Ph.D., P.Geo., President & Chief Executive Officer of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Please refer to NI 43-101 technical report "Technical Report and mineral resource estimate update on the Colomac Property of the Indin Lake Project", dated June 17, 2013, as filed under the company's profile on www.sedar.com.

