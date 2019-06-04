Tethyan Mails Management Information Circular for Redomiciling

Toronto, June 3, 2019 - Tethyan Resources Plc (TSXV: TETH) ("Tethyan" or the "Company") today announces that it has set the date of its Court Meeting and General Meeting (the "Meetings") at which shareholders will be asked to approve the proposed redomiciling of the Company to British Columbia, Canada, as previously disclosed on May 21, 2019 (the "Scheme").

The Meetings will be preceded by the Company's Annual General Meeting and all will be held at the offices of Memery Crystal LLP, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2DY, on Friday, June 28, 2019, starting at 11:00 a.m. (London time).

In connection with these meetings, notices of meeting, management information circulars and proxy materials have been mailed to the shareholders of record as of May 24, 2019.

The expected timetable of principal events in the redomiciling is set out in the Scheme Circular, and key dates relating to the Meetings will be posted on the Company's website at www.tethyan-resources.com.

About Tethyan

Tethyan Resources Plc, a member of the Augusta Group of Companies, is a precious and base metals mineral exploration company incorporated in England & Wales and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Tethyan is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects with known mineralization and compelling drill targets. Tethyan emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to the proactive implementation of Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. More information can be found on Tethyan's website: www.tethyan-resources.com.

Contact

Tethyan Resources Plc

+44 1534 881 885

Jerrold Annett, Chief Executive Officer

+1 416 366 5678 Ext. 207 | jerrold@tethyan-resources.com

Jacqueline Allison, Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis

+1 416 366 5678 Ext. 205 | jacqueline@tethyan-resources.com

