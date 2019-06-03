VANCOUVER, June 3, 2019 - Cipher Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Cipher") (TSX-V: CIFR) reports that a Notice of Civil Claim has been filed by Rod Husband against Cipher and also names Endeavour Financial Limited (Cayman) and Endeavour Financial AG (together "Endeavour").

The allegations are contained in a Notice of Civil claim filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia Vancouver Registry on May 28, 2019.

Vancouver lawyer Robert D. Holmes of Holmes & Bilawich filed the lawsuit on Mr. Husband's behalf.

Cipher and Endeavour have engaged Hein Poulus of Stikeman Elliott to review the Company and Endeavour's position and will file a response within the prescribed time limits. The Company and Endeavour do not believe the allegations have merit and intend to vigorously defend themselves.

On behalf of Cipher Resources Inc.

Per:

Alexandra Woodyer Sherron

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron at 604-218-5030 or alexendra@cipherresources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding completion of a private placement. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement.

SOURCE: Cipher Resources Inc.

SOURCE: Cipher Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547635/Cipher-Named-in-Civil-Claim