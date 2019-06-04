Deep Yellow Limited: Corporate Update

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provides the latest Company's presentation.
Key Takeaways
New Strategy is Delivering Results
1. Positioning for the inevitable uranium upturn
- Clear strategy for growth and delivering on stated objectives.
- Recently upgraded to OTCQX trading platform expanding shareholder footprint.
- Well funded
2. Growth strategy
- Establish a global uranium platform.
- Grow uranium resource base on Namibian projects.
- Acquire assets spanning advanced exploration and early development.
- Establish a relevant project pipeline with early production capability.
3. Management team with a successful track record of execution
- Unrivalled experience in project acquisition, exploration, construction and operation.
- Uranium market analogous to the depressed conditions of ~15 years ago making a perfect opportunity for value creation with contrarian investment approach.
To view the full presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZGKW2IA0
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!