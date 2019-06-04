Deep Yellow Limited: Corporate Update

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provides the latest Company's presentation.Key TakeawaysNew Strategy is Delivering Results1. Positioning for the inevitable uranium upturn- Clear strategy for growth and delivering on stated objectives.- Recently upgraded to OTCQX trading platform expanding shareholder footprint.- Well funded2. Growth strategy- Establish a global uranium platform.- Grow uranium resource base on Namibian projects.- Acquire assets spanning advanced exploration and early development.- Establish a relevant project pipeline with early production capability.3. Management team with a successful track record of execution- Unrivalled experience in project acquisition, exploration, construction and operation.- Uranium market analogous to the depressed conditions of ~15 years ago making a perfect opportunity for value creation with contrarian investment approach.To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZGKW2IA0





