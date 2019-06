Alligator Energy Ltd: AusIMM Uranium Conference Presentation

Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) provides the Company's latest presentation at AusIMM Uranium Conference. Alligator Energy Ltd. In the Alligator Rivers 2011 - 2019Work completed since 2011 include:- Over 30,000 metres of Drilling- Over 10,500 whole rock geochemical samples- Over 100 R&D test geochemical samples including vegetation and water- Over 6000 line km of Airborne Geophysics- Over 6000 Gravity geophysics stations- Over 15,000 Ground radiometric station points- Ongoing successful engagement and employment with traditional ownersTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/AUW38PW3





Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.



Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).





