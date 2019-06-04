Ximen Mining Corp Acquires 100% Interest in Armelia Gold Mine from Huakan International Mining Inc.

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2019 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire certain crown granted mineral properties covering the historic Cariboo-Armelia gold mine in Camp McKinney near Baldy Mountain Resort in southern British Columbia. This acquisition will add to Ximen's significant property holdings in the region

The Cariboo-Amelia was British Columbia's first dividend-paying lode gold mine and was the most significant producer from Camp McKinney. Over its intermittent 68-year mine life from 1894 to 1962, the Cariboo-Amelia produced 124,452 tonnes ore, of which 112,254 tonnes is reported as milled on-site. Recovery included 81,602 ounces of gold, 32,439 ounces of silver, 113,302 pounds of lead and 198,140 pounds of zinc (lead and zinc since 1940. The average recovered gold grade was 24.68 grams per tonne gold (from BC Minfile).

The acquisition includes the original Cariboo-Amelia Crown-granted claims: Molson (L.2526s), Paragon ( Lott 2530s), Burley#1 ( L2531s), Edward VII ( Lott 3499 ) Wonder Y ( Lott 2536s) Last Chance (Lott 751 ) Fontenoy ( Lott 752 ) Emma (Lot 270), Alice (Lot 271), Cariboo (Lot 272), Amelia (Lot 273), Okanagan (Lot 274), Maple Leaf (Lot 613), and Sawtooth (Lot 952), and Wiarton (Lot 856) (082ESW217). The properties Maple Leaf & Wiarton also include the surface rights as originally granted. Total area is 199.46 Hectare's

Terms of the deal for a 100% interest, in all the properties in exchange for 212,888 Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. upon TSX approval.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

Investor Relations:

Mr. William Sattlegger, 604-488-3900

ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects are The Gold Drop Project and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888,

Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.

