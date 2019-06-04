Melkior Summer/2019 Exploration Program Begins in Maseres

Timmins, June 4, 2019 - wp] ("Melkior") (TSXV:MKR) is pleased to announce that it has renewed its drill permit for the Maseres project in the Urban-Barry Camp. The renewed permit is valid until March 31, 2020.

Melkior confirms that Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. has arrived on site to commence phase 1 of the summer exploration program. The summer program will be oriented towards exploration for potential auriferous structural controls and base metals targets. A summary of the 3 phases planned for the summer program can be viewed at the link below:

http://www.melkior.com/melkior-contracts-consulting-firm-for-maseres/

Jim Deluce, CEO of Melkior remarks, "We are glad to have the drilling permit renewed until March 2020. With the summer program commencing this week, any high priority targets identified will be evaluated for future drilling."

About the Maseres Project:

Melkior has advanced the Maseres Project consistently and aggressively since staking in March 2017. The 2,170-line kilometer GEOTECH VTEM plus time-domain helicopter-borne magnetometer and EM survey was completed in March 2018. Detailed soil sampling over the intriguing priority EM trends was undertaken through 2017 and 2018. To continue to advance the Maseres Project it was necessary to establish EM anomaly causation. The most prominent and accessible EM trend was selected as a focus area where a line cutting grid was established and ground geophysics conducted in November and December 2018. This ground work established the location of the EM anomalies with sufficient accuracy to permit drill targeting and the completion of the First Phase drilling campaign.

This maiden drill program established that the priority EM anomalies reflect the presence of VMS stratigraphy on the Maseres Project along the 2.3 km of the drilled trend. Melkior has over 20 km of additional strike length to investigate along the surface. Maximum assays for the main VMS elements were 181.0 g/t Ag, 0.14 % Cu, 0.69 Pb, 1.74 % Zn, 0.309 ppm Au.

