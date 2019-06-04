Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting
VANCOUVER, June 4, 2019 - Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: LUG, Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held yesterday in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Election of Directors
The nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Carmel Daniele
|
170,427,117
|
99.89
|
181,804
|
0.11
|
Ian W. Gibbs
|
170,305,859
|
99.82
|
303,062
|
0.18
|
Chantal Gosselin
|
170,427,742
|
99.89
|
181,179
|
0.11
|
Ashley Heppenstall
|
163,735,251
|
95.97
|
6,873,670
|
4.03
|
Ron F. Hochstein
|
164,070,037
|
96.17
|
6,538,884
|
3.83
|
Craig Jones
|
163,956,318
|
96.10
|
6,652,603
|
3.90
|
Lukas H. Lundin
|
159,029,998
|
93.21
|
11,578,923
|
6.79
|
Paul McRae
|
170,435,059
|
99.90
|
173,862
|
0.10
|
Michael Nossal
|
164,062,215
|
96.16
|
6,546,706
|
3.84
|
Istvan Zollei
|
163,979,196
|
96.11
|
6,629,725
|
3.89
The ten nominees will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
172,223,455
|
99.93
|
129,213
|
0.07
Approval of an Omnibus Incentive Plan
The adoption of the Omnibus Incentive Plan, as described and attached to its management proxy circular dated April 24, 2019, was ratified and approved. Results of the vote were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
160,684,839
|
94.18
|
9,924,082
|
5.82
Additional Information
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold Inc. under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication on June 4, 2019 at 5:00 am PT through the contact persons set out below.
About Lundin Gold Inc.
Lundin Gold Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is developing its wholly-owned Fruta del Norte gold project in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is one of the world's largest, highest-grade gold projects currently under construction. The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine construction and operations, and are dedicated to advancing this project through to first gold production in the fourth quarter of this year.
The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold Inc. is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.
