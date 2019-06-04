Menü Artikel
Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2019 -  Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: LUG, Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held yesterday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Election of Directors

The nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Carmel Daniele

170,427,117

99.89

181,804

0.11

Ian W. Gibbs

170,305,859

99.82

303,062

0.18

Chantal Gosselin

170,427,742

99.89

181,179

0.11

Ashley Heppenstall

163,735,251

95.97

6,873,670

4.03

Ron F. Hochstein

164,070,037

96.17

6,538,884

3.83

Craig Jones

163,956,318

96.10

6,652,603

3.90

Lukas H. Lundin

159,029,998

93.21

11,578,923

6.79

Paul McRae

170,435,059

99.90

173,862

0.10

Michael Nossal

164,062,215

96.16

6,546,706

3.84

Istvan Zollei

163,979,196

96.11

6,629,725

3.89

 

The ten nominees will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

172,223,455

99.93

129,213

0.07

 

Approval of an Omnibus Incentive Plan

The adoption of the Omnibus Incentive Plan, as described and attached to its management proxy circular dated April 24, 2019, was ratified and approved. Results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

160,684,839

94.18

9,924,082

5.82

 

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold Inc. under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication on June 4, 2019 at 5:00 am PT through the contact persons set out below.

About Lundin Gold Inc.

Lundin Gold Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is developing its wholly-owned Fruta del Norte gold project in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is one of the world's largest, highest-grade gold projects currently under construction. The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine construction and operations, and are dedicated to advancing this project through to first gold production in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold Inc. is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Contact
Lundin Gold Inc., Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, +593 2-299-6400, +604-806-3589; Lundin Gold Inc., Sabina Srubiski, Manager, Investor Relations, +1-604-806-3089, info@lundingold.com, www.lundingold.com
