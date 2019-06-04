Golden Share Received the Exploration Permits for Ogoki and Kagiami

Toronto, June 4, 2019 - Golden Share Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines has issued the necessary exploration permits for drilling targets within the Ogoki Project and the Kagiami Project, which are located in the traditional territory of Marten Falls First Nation.

With the issuance of these 10 exploration permits, Golden Share is now able to make plans to drill the 14 of 15 possible kimberlite pipe targets of the Ogoki Project and 1 of 3 base metal targets of Kagiami Project. For information about Ogoki Project and Kagiami Project, please refer to the press releases dated July 31, 2017 and May 1, 2018.

Golden Share recently signed an Exploration Agreement with Marten Falls First Nation. Please refer to the Press Release dated May 7, 2019.

The Company would like to acknowledge the efforts of Marten Falls First Nation and the Thunder Bay staff of the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines in these exploration projects.

All technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Roberts., P.Eng., who is the Qualified Person for the Company.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corp. is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

