American Pacific Mining Announces Comprehensive Gravity Survey Underway at Tuscarora

VANCOUVER, June 04, 2019 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a gravity survey crew is onsite this week at Tuscarora in Elko Nevada. Magee Geophysical Services has been contracted by operator OceanaGold Corporation, APM’s joint venture partner at the Tuscarora Project (refer to press release April 15, 2019). Magee will conduct the survey to enhance and infill the existing gravity data gathered last year at the high-grade, epithermal gold project.



“We are excited the field season is moving forward at Tuscarora, with OceanaGold in the process of lining up the various contractors we will need onsite,” commented Eric Saderholm, APM’s President. “Leading into the summer and the next drill campaign at Tuscarora, the team should have a fair amount of interesting geophysical data to examine.”

Magee Geophysical Services is a geophysical contractor specializing in land gravity and ground magnetic surveys, with over 38 years involvement in geophysical contracting and considerable worldwide experience. Gravity measurements are an important element when determining accurate vertical control used by today’s positioning systems. Magee Geophysical Services has experience with planning, execution, processing and QA/QC for both absolute and relative networks, resulting in high quality datasets with sufficient resolution to map regional geoid undulations, provide reliable gravity datums, determine near-surface vertical gravity gradients, or assist with regional isostatic investigations.

About OceanaGold Corporation

OceanaGold Corporation is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets include: the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes Goldfield Mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi Gold Mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile Gold Mine located in South Carolina, United States of America. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

About Us

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

