Glen Eagle Adds Another Source of Supply in Honduras

MONTREAL, June 04, 2019 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Sociedad Industria Extractiva S.A. to bring a steady flow of ore to the Cobra Oro gold plant. This is the third contract that Cobra Oro has added this year to secure sufficient supplies to feed its operations. Sociedad Industria Extractiva is an important land and concession owner in Honduras and the Company is proud to be working with a small mining consortium known within the industry for their professionalism.

With its gold milling facilities in Choluteca, Honduras, Glen Eagle brings a compelling proposition to producers through revenue sharing and property development. With regards to Sociedad Industria Extractiva, this agreement is paving the way to earn a majority interest in one or several of their mining projects.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.” Values in the news release are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Complexe du Canal Lachine, Suite 308

4710 St-Antoine Street

Montreal (Quebec)

Tel: 514-808-9807