LAURION Commences Summer Exploration at the Ishkoday Project in Preparation for the Upcoming Diamond Drilling Program

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME) and (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the commencement of the summer 2019 exploration program (the "Campaign") on the Corporation's 47 km2 Ishkoday Project ("Ishkoday"), located 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay.

The Campaign forms part of 2018-2019 exploration initiated in May 2018 as a three-staged 18-month program with the strategic objective of outlining the bulk precious and base metals upside potential at Ishkoday. It is linked to the on-going Stage 2 program facilitating the confirmation of the lateral and cross-strike continuity of the mineralization. A 2-D and 3-D geology-mineralization model will be constructed in conjunction with the confirmation of the lateral and cross-strike continuity of the mineralization, thus providing Laurion a solid technical background model to initiate diamond drilling to prove the model as part of the Stage 3 program.

The Campaign started on May 21, and consists of mechanized outcrop stripping, power washing, geological mapping, channel sampling and assaying of an additional 3,000m in 5 stripped areas or lines (the "Lines"): (1) finishing up TR18-3, the SW extension of the Marge/"F" Veins system; (2) the historic past producing Sturgeon River Mine's No. 3 Quartz Vein and the nearby No.1, No. 2 and No. 8/11 Veins (TR19-1); (3) the Marge/"F" Quartz Vein system (TR19-2); (4) the CRK polymetallic sulphide vein (TR19-3); and (5) the "A" Zone polymetallic sulphide vein (TR19-4). Additional work will consist of detailed mapping of the SW, SE and NE sectors of the Target Area to confirm extensions of known and new gold bearing quartz and polymetallic sulphide veins; and ultimately completing the construction of the 2-D and 3-D geological-mineralization model by LAURION and Mira, and planning of the Stage 3 diamond drilling program – a first pass model is expected by mid-June.

The Campaign is slated for completion at the end of Q3-2019.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 153,470,084 outstanding shares of which 55.1% are owned and controlled by Insiders and within the "friends and family" category.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 44 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The Ishkoday Project has a project-wide database (2008 to 2018) that includes 283 diamond drill holes totaling 40,729m, geological mapping, ground geophysics, and 14,992 individual samples with assays and geochemical analysis. The mineralization on the Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, as evidenced in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine.

Mr. Jean Lafleur, P. Geo. (APGO, OGQ), Laurion's Technical Advisor to the Board of Directors, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

