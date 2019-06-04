Menü Artikel
Power Ore Update on Opemiska Copper Complex Drilling

15:26 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 -  Power Ore Inc. ("Power Ore Inc." or the "Company") (TSX.V: PORE) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing drill program at the Opemiska Copper Mine Complex in the Chibougamau District of Quebec.

As of June 3, 2019, a total of 1,938 metres out of the planned 3,500 metres are complete.  Additionally, the first batch of assays have been sent to the lab and the Company anticipates receiving results in the near term.

"Thus far our program has gone smoothly and the drilling has been faster than anticipated. We look forward to communicating our results to shareholders," said Stephen Stewart, Power Ore Inc.'s CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Power Ore Inc. is a trade name of PowerOre Inc. PowerOre Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to PowerOre Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by PowerOre Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under PowerOre Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Power Ore Inc.



Contact
To speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 416.644.1571, Email: sstewart@powerore.com, www.powerore.com
Power Ore Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.powerore.com


