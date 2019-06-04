Providence Gold Mines Closes Over Subscribed Private Placement

Vancouver, June 4, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: PHD) (the "Company" or "Providence Gold") announces that, further to its news release of April 29, 2019, the Company has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 3,192,500 units ("Units") at $0.12 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $383,100 (the "Financing").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.15 per share for the first year, $0.20 per share for the second year, and $0.25 for the third year from the closing date.

The Company paid aggregate finders' fees of $8,006 in cash and 66,720 finder's warrants. Each finders' warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for 24 months.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be used toward working capital, general corporate purposes and a contingency for further drilling on the Providence Group of Gold Mine properties.

