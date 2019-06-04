United Battery Metals Trading Activity

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2019 - United Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: UBM, OTC: UBMCF, FWB: 0UL) ("United Battery Metals" or the "Company"), at the request of IIROC, wishes to confirm that the company is not aware of any material fact that would give rise to the increased volume or price of the company's securities.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the Company's strategic direction, the outlook of the business of the Company, the Company's intention to explore and develop the Wray Mesa Property, the results of any such exploration and development, and the Company's intention to acquire additional properties. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

