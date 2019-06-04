Roscan Enters into Investor Relations Consulting Agreement

Toronto, June 4, 2019 - RosCan Gold Corp. (TSXV: ROS) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") with Skanderbeg Capital Advisors Inc. ("Skanderbeg") with respect to Skanderbeg providing investor relations services to the Company. Effective June 1, 2019, the Agreement has an initial term of 12 months, wherein the Company will pay Skanderbeg a fee of $7,500 per month. In addition, Skanderbeg shall be granted 600,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company at $0.15 per share. The options will vest in instalments of 150,000 options per quarter, with the first instalment vesting on September 1, 2019. The appointment of Skanderbeg and the option grants are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Skanderbeg will assist the Company in increasing its market awareness through targeted marketing and information campaigns, facilitating institutional and retail investor meetings and through articles and various media distribution channels.

In addition, the Company's existing investor relations consulting services agreement with Michael Poulin has been extended to September 15, 2019. Mr. Poulin was previously granted 150,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company at $0.15 per share, vesting in instalments of 37,500 options per quarter.

ABOUT ROSCAN

RosCan Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in west Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Isenor

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 832-5555 or (416) 293-8437

Email: gpisenor@roscan.ca

Forward Looking Statements

