Squire Enters Into a Binding Letter of Intent With Core Scientific for Hosting of Blockchain Cloud Computing Assets

VANCOUVER, June 04, 2019 - Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (“Squire”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "Agreement") to relocate 41,166 blockchain cloud computing units (the “Assets”) pursuant to a hosting agreement with Core Scientific Inc. (“Core Scientific”).



Pursuant to the Agreement, the Assets will be hosted at Core Scientific’s state-of-the-art facilities in the United States and performance will be optimized using Core Scientific’s proprietary technology. Additionally, the parties have agreed on a collaboration with respect to the development of a Bitcoin SV-based blockchain supply management and distribution solution that is expected to benefit hardware manufacturers, infrastructure providers and end-users in the blockchain and crypto mining sectors. Squire has committed to providing hosting prepayments of US$6,375,000 and covering shipping and customs costs to relocate the Assets, and Core Scientific has committed to expending a minimum of US$12,000,000 to buildout its infrastructure to accommodate the Assets.

Core Scientific (https://www.corescientific.com/) is a leader in artificial intelligence (“AI”) and blockchain, delivering best-in-class infrastructure and software solutions. In an increasingly distributed and connected world, Core Scientific believes AI and blockchain will fundamentally change the way information is processed, shared and stored across a range of industries. Led by a team that has a 10+ year AI and blockchain success story, Core Scientific provides custom hosting solutions at scale.

Core Scientific is pioneering new innovations and best practices in the AI and blockchain landscape, with advanced capabilities operating infrastructure at scale. Core Scientific’s platform is trusted by large-scale partners around the world to deliver reliable solutions that quickly adapt to dynamic market conditions.

Core Scientific’s Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Turner said, “I am delighted that Core Scientific is partnering with Squire. Our industry leading in-house management and monitoring solution, Minder™, combines our hosting expertise with data analytics and AI to ensure continuous uptime, alerting, monitoring and management, and our custom ASIC operating system, MinderOS™, and optimization suite provides significant profitability gains for Squire.”

With Bitcoin SV becoming a massively scaled blockchain, it is paramount that operators in this space understand the complexities of this network and the need for standardization so that the ecosystem is adopted by enterprise and institutional users.

“It is important for Squire to partner with such a reputable and trustworthy industry leader in the space. Core Scientific’s facilities are advanced and secure. Their focus on optimal performance, dedicated maintenance and internal controls will have a significant impact on Squire’s operations and the longevity of our assets,” Stefan Matthews, Chairman of Squire.

ABOUT BITCOIN SV: Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) is the only Bitcoin implementation that follows Bitcoin’s original design, protocol and vision, as expressed by its creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Squire supports the BSV roadmap as it is the only project that aims to enable massive blockchain scaling by significantly increasing the Bitcoin block size so blocks can fit much more transactions and data and thus generate more transaction fees for miners, and outlines for the crypto mining sector why massive blockchain scaling is important for the entire interrelated Bitcoin ecosystem. Dr. Craig S. Wright, who serves on Squire’s strategic advisory board, has been issued U.S. copyright registrations, as author under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakaomo, for the original Bitcoin white paper and most of the original Bitcoin code.

