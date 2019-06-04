Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Coeur Mining Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining & Materials Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Mr. Whelan will also participate in the Vertical Research Partners Annual Materials Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

The RBC Capital Markets Global Mining & Materials Conference and Vertical Research Partners Annual Materials Conference are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

