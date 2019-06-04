Clean Commodities Corp. Terminates Proposed Transaction with Pacific North Hemp Inc.

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2019 - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities Corp." or the "Corporation") advises that it was informed on Friday, May 31, 2019 that a secured creditor of Pacific North Hemp Inc. ("PNH") delivered a notice of default as against PNH.

Pursuant to the Corporation's due diligence review, Clean Commodities Corp. has terminated its proposed transaction with PNH effective Monday, June 3, 2019 (see also the Corporation's news release dated May 13, 2019).

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSXV:CLE) is an exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of clean commodity assets including lithium and uranium projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

