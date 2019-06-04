Royal Gold Presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC, Metals Conference

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold Inc.” or the “Company”) announced today that management will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC, Metals Conference in New Jersey. Alistair Baker, Director, Business Development, will address conference participants on Wednesday, June 19, at 10:55 a.m. EDT in a presentation lasting 35 minutes. The video webcast will be broadcast live and a replay will be available on our website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page.

Royal Gold Inc. is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owns interests on 191 properties on five continents, including interests on 43 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold Inc. is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604006102/en/

Contact

Alistair Baker

Director, Business Development

(720) 554-6995