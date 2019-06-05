Largo Announces Results of Excess Cash Flow Offer

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces that it has repurchased approximately US$6.7 million in principal amount of its 9.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 (the "Notes"). The Notes were repurchased at a purchase price of 103% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the purchase date, pursuant to the terms of the excess cash flow offer that Largo was obligated to make to holders of Notes in accordance with the indenture governing the Notes. The excess cash flow offer was made pursuant to an offer to purchase dated May 3, 2019, which set forth the terms of the excess cash flow offer. In aggregate, Largo paid approximately US$6.9 million in connection with the repurchase under the excess cash flow offer (including principal, premium and accrued but unpaid interest). Following this repurchase, the principal amount remaining outstanding under the Notes is approximately US$22.4 million.

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

