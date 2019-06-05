Gowest Gold Commences New Drill Program at Bradshaw

TORONTO, June 05, 2019 - Gowest Gold Ltd. (“Gowest” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GWA) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a multi-purpose drill program at its 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (Bradshaw) within the Company’s North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). The drill holes are designed to both provide infill detail on stopes to be mined in the bulk sample area and to test recently identified, new high-grade gold zones to the north of the main deposit. This phase of the program will include six holes for approximately 1,000 metres (m) of underground drilling from the 45m Level.



The north high-grade gold zone target was discovered in 2018 and is located approximately 25m north of the Bradshaw Deposit. As previously announced, hole BGM-045-12 intersected 4.2m grading 20.91 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, including 1.9m grading 42.15 g/t (see Gowest release dated February 12, 2018).

“We are excited to be working again on developing Bradshaw,” said Greg Romain, Gowest’s President and CEO. “As we have said before, we remain confident that we have only identified a part of this deposit, and we are looking forward to completing this efficient drill program and providing further evidence to support this belief.” He added, “We are also looking forward to closing the previously announced $8.0 million financing in the coming days subject to shareholder approval at our AGM. If shareholders vote in favour of the impending financing, then we would plan to complete the bulk sample at Bradshaw this year.”

Annual and Special Meeting

The Company would also like to remind its shareholders that Gowest’s Annual and Special Meeting will be held at the offices of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, 365 Bay Street, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Monday, June 10, 2019 (the “Meeting”). Materials related to the meeting have been mailed to registered shareholders and are also available in the “Investors” section of the website: http://www.gowestgold.com.

About Gowest

Gowest is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (Bradshaw), on the Frankfield Property, part of the Company’s North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). Gowest is exploring additional gold targets on its +100‐square‐kilometre NTGP land package and continues to evaluate the area, which is part of the prolific Timmins, Ontario gold camp. Currently, Bradshaw contains a National Instrument 43‐101 Indicated Resource estimated at 2.1 million tonnes (“t”) grading 6.19 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) containing 422 thousand ounces (oz) Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.6 million t grading 6.47 g/t Au containing 755 thousand oz Au. Further, based on the Pre‐Feasibility Study produced by Stantec Mining and announced on June 9, 2015, Bradshaw contains Mineral Reserves (Mineral Resources Ltd. are inclusive of Mineral Reserves) in the probable category, using a 3 g/t Au cut‐off and utilizing a gold price of US$1,200 / oz, totaling 1.8 million t grading 4.82 g/t Au for 277 thousand oz Au.

