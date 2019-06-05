SEMAFO Provides Investor Day Webcast Details

MONTREAL, June 5, 2019 - SEMAFO (TSX: SMF) is happy to announce that it will hold an investor day webcast on Thursday, June 6 at 1 pm EDT.
Webcast Participants To register, please copy and paste the link below into your browser. Once registered, you may submit questions for the Q&A sessions through the web messaging button. http://www.smpav.ca/sign-in.php?ID=41468
Dial-in Participants Dial-In Number Local: (416) 620 1296 U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1(866) 305 1460 International: http://smpav.ca/conferencing.php Access Code: 8659316
Webcast Playback A recording will also be available on our website for a one-year period.
About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.
SOURCE SEMAFO
Contact SEMAFO, John Jentz, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations, Email: John.Jentz@semafo.com; Ruth Hanna, Analyst, Investor Relations, Email: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com; Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408, North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408, Website: www.semafo.com
