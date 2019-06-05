Black Iron Renews Access Agreements for Port and Power & Provides Project Update

TORONTO, June 05, 2019 - via NetworkWire – Black Iron Inc. (“Black Iron Inc.” or the “Company”) (TSX: BKI; OTC: BKIRF; FRANKFURT: BIN), as part of providing reassurance to potential investors regarding project construction, has renewed its letter of intent (“LOI”) with TransInvestServis (“TIS”) for storage and cape-size ship loading capacity of up to 8.0 Mtpa (+/-15%) at TIS’ privately owned berth at Port Yuzhny to match the projected production from the phased build of Black Iron Inc.’s Shymanivske Project (the “Project”). Black Iron Inc. has also renewed its LOI with DTEK DNIPRO GRIDS JSC (“DTEK”) to secure the electricity power required to operate the mine and processing plant.



Availability of world-class electricity supply, deep-water cape-size port and modern heavy gauge rail is essential for the successful production and international trade of high-grade iron ore concentrate. Black Iron Inc.’s reconfirmations of access arrangements are important steps in preparing for construction of the Project.

Matt Simpson, Black Iron Inc.’s CEO, commented: “Renewal of our major infrastructure LOIs is important to provide confidence for investors in Project construction that the port, rail and power providers still have sufficient space capacity to meet Black Iron Inc.’s needs. The TIS cape-size terminal at Port Yuzhny allows Black Iron Inc. to achieve competitive landed costs in all our targeted markets, including Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. The benefits of access to a large power grid are significant in terms of affordable and reliable power supply. We appreciate the close cooperation we have received from TIS, DTEK and Ukraine’s national railway in renewing the respective LOIs, which helps us move closer to Project construction phase.”

Ukraine recently elected a new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was born and raised in the city of Kryvyi Rih, which is located only 8 kilometres from Black Iron Inc.’s Shymanivske Project site and is expected to be the source for the majority of its workforce. President Zelenskiy has been briefed on Black Iron Inc.’s Project, and it’s the Company’s understanding that he is highly supportive of the benefits to local employment and the national economy as an important example of major successful foreign investment.

As previously announced by the Company, debt and equity finance discussions are currently ongoing with international finance institutions, resource companies and European-based banks. Glencore has helped make introductions to potential investors for construction financing and remains supportive of discussions with potential investors already engaged. Formalisation of a debt and/or equity funding package will be a significant step toward Project construction commencement.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc. is an iron ore exploration and development company advancing its 100% owned Shymanivske Project, located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Kryvyi Rih is a highly developed iron ore mining region with well-established infrastructure. The Project’s proximity and access to major infrastructure, including paved roads, railway, powerlines and port, as well as a highly skilled low-cost labour force, allow for a phased development approach at significantly reduced initial capital requirements and operating costs. The Project contains a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimated to be 646 Mt Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources Ltd., consisting of 355 Mt Measured Mineral Resources Ltd. grading 31.6% total iron and 18.8% magnetic iron, and Indicated Mineral Resources Ltd. of 290 Mt grading 31.1% total iron and 17.9% magnetic iron, using a cut-off grade of 10% magnetic iron. Additionally, the Shymanivske project contains 188 Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Ltd. grading 30.1% total iron and 18.4% magnetic iron. Full mineral resource details can be found in the NI 43-101 compliant technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Re-scoped Shymanivske Iron Ore Deposit” effective Nov. 21, 2017, (the “PEA”) under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Shymanivske Project is surrounded by five other operating mines, including ArcelorMittal's iron ore complex. Please visit the Company's website at www.blackiron.com for more information.

The technical and scientific contents of this press release have been prepared under the supervision of and have been reviewed and approved by Matt Simpson, P.Eng., CEO of Black Iron, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement

The PEA is preliminary in nature, and it includes inferred Mineral Resources Ltd. that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

