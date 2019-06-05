Sanatana Appoints Board Chair and President and Initiates Exploration in Ontario

VANCOUVER, June 05, 2019 - Sanatana Resources Inc. ("Sanatana" or the "Company": TSX-V: STA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Buddy Doyle has been appointed President and Mr. Ian Smith has accepted an offer to become Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Doyle and Mr. Smith bring Sanatana a wealth of relevant experience in geology and mining engineering. Mr. Peter Miles will remain CEO of the Company.



Mr. Peter Miles, CEO, states "Buddy and Ian's extensive knowledge and experience working in the PNG-Solomon Islands region at Lihir and Panguna will be invaluable to Sanatana as we begin exploration on our Tirua project. I look forward to working with them both as we move forward."

Mr. Buddy Doyle, President, states "I'm excited to be back exploring in the prolific PNG Solomon Islands region and I look forward to working on our Tirua project."

Mr. Ian Smith, Chairman of the Board, states "It is both a privilege and exciting to be on the experienced Sanatana team working on the exploration of the Tirua project which is located in the prolific Ring of Fire Belt that has spawned such world-class epithermal and porphyry deposits as Lihir and Panguna among others."

Sanatana is also pleased to announce that field work has commenced on the Company’s 100% owned Santoy property in northwest Ontario. There is no recorded drilling within the property. A two-week reconnaissance ground geophysics program is being undertaken to define two discrete airborne electromagnetic (“EM”) conductors on the ground with the aim of fine tuning a drill program later in the season to test the subsurface anomalies. Very low frequency (“VLF-EM”) traverses will be completed at intervals along both conductors to pin down the trends on the ground to assist with planning the locations for drill holes to provide the best opportunity to intersect the conductive source at depth.

The Santoy property lies within the western part of the Schreiber-Hemlo greenstone belt covering 479 hectares and is underlain by a folded and foliated sequence of mafic to felsic volcanics with minor units of ultramafics and metasediments. There are two discrete strongly conductive units in the greenstone belt sequence delineated in the publicly available Ontario Geological Survey airborne electromagnetic geophysical survey data (2003).

The southern conductor relates directly to a historic silver showing in the east (Little Santoy Silver) and a nickel-copper showing in the west (Jackfish Nickel), linking the two showings over approximately 1.5 kilometres. Elevated cobalt, copper, lead and silver values in soil sample data reviewed from previous assessment reports may also be related to this conductive unit. The other conductor to the north measures at least 850 metres long in an east-west direction and has no known showings associated with it.

The information in this news release was prepared under the supervisions of Troy Gill, BSc. MAIG, Exploration Manager for Sanatana. Mr. Gill is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Technical Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced management team and board of directors. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: STA). Sanatana focus is the 282km2 Tirua copper-gold project in the Solomon Islands, South West Pacific and the Jackfish property in Ontario.



Sanatana Resources Inc.



(signed) "Peter Miles"



Peter Miles

President and Chief Executive Officer



Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information



Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information on the Company, please contact: Mr. Peter Miles, President and Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com.