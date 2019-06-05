American Manganese Granted Its Second Patent in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Patent Enhances the RecycLiCoTM Process

Patent Portfolio Now Numbers Six Patents and Seven Filed for Recycling Around the Globe

SURREY, June 5, 2019 - American Manganese Inc. (TSX.V: AMY | OTC US: AMYZF| FSE: 2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trade Mark Office has issued patent No. 10308523B1. The patent was issued within 12 weeks from the date of filing on March 14, 2019 bringing AMY's patent portfolio to six patents and an additional seven filed for recycling around the globe. This is AMY's second granted patent regarding the recycling of cathode materials into precursor cathode materials for new lithium-ion batteries.

The granted patent adds the following enhanced developments to the Company's breakthrough RecycLiCoTM process:

Recovery of graphite and carbon from ground battery concentrates

Treatment of fluoride originating from electrolyte solution

Separation of aluminum from cathode active material

AMY's patent portfolio enables the company to leverage near-term commercial opportunities by recycling pre-production scrap cathode material and disassembled end-of-life lithium-ion batteries from NCA (lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide), NMC (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide), and LCO (lithium cobalt oxide) chemistries. AMY's patent portfolio differs from other lithium-ion battery recyclers because it does not require any high heat smelting and produces a precursor cathode material for use in the manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

"We are pleased with the enhancements of our patent portfolio as global demand for lithium-ion battery recycling increases," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese Inc.. "Our contractor, Kemetco Research, has done an extraordinary job on the continuing development and operation of the RecycLiCo pilot plant while recognizing process flowsheet enhancements."

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

