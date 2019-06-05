Extension of Expiry Date of Warrants

MONTREAL, June 05, 2019 - Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) (TSXV: HAR) announces that, subject to required approvals from regulatory authorities, it will extend until June 22, 2021 the expiry date of 3,821,000 common share purchase warrants issued in connection with a private placement closed on June 22, 2017, under which Harfang distributed 7,642,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit. Each unit consisted of one (1) common share and one half purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling to subscribe for one (1) additional common share of Harfang at a price of $0.40 per share until June 22, 2019. No warrants have been exercised and insiders of Harfang currently hold or control approximately 2.36 % of the warrants.



About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Québec. Harfang’s development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects. For further information, please consult Harfang’s website at www.harfangexploration.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Harfang’s periodic reports including the filings made by Harfang from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. The securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Harfang Exploration Inc.

François Goulet, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514 940-0670 #339

Email : fgoulet@harfangexploration.com