Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Annual Reports Posted

Vancouver, June 5, 2019 - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.' (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) audited financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2019 and the Management's Discussion and Analysis (Form 51-102F1) for the three month period ended January 31, 2019 have been filed on SEDAR and are available on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm. Please complete the area on that page to request a copy sent by regular mail. The mailing information provided will be used for that purpose only.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.' 20-F Annual Report for the year ended January 31, 2019 has been filed on the US Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR website and is available on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm.

Also, the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Company's office on Thursday, June 27th, at 1:30 pm. The notice and information circular have been posted on SEDAR. If you are a shareholder and do not receive the information circular and your proxy to vote by mail, please contact your brokerage house.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"

John Plourde, Director

