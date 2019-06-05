Menü Artikel
Suche
 

GoldON Closes Private Placement Financing

05.06.2019  |  Accesswire

VICTORIA, BC /ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 /GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of 500,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.50 per share and 700,000 common shares at a price of $0.45 per share to raise $565,000 in gross proceeds.

The securities are subject to a four-month hold period and may not be traded until October 6, 2019, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company paid a finder's fee of $24,937.50 and 41,562 common shares to Mr. Scott Baxter in respect of the offering.

The net proceeds of this financing will be used to fund the Company's exploration and development work in Ontario, Canada and for general working capital purposes.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Active projects include the West Madsen property in the Red Lake Gold Camp and our flagship Slate Falls project in the Patricia Mining Corp. Division where 18 Au-Ag mineralized zones have been identified over the 7-kilometre breadth of the property. GoldON has 13,783,220 shares issued and is fully funded to complete its spring/summer work programs.

For additional information please visit our website and view our latest presentation by clicking here or contact Michael Romanik.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik, President
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: info@goldonresources.com

###

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GoldON Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/547903/GoldON-Closes-Private-Placement-Financing



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/547903/GoldON-Closes-Private-Placement-Financing


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

GoldON Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.goldonresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap