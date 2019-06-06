Adventus Zinc Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval for Name Change to "Adventus Mining Corporation" and Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 - Adventus Zinc Corp. ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ADZN; OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce that subject to receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange, it will change its name to Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus Mining") with effect in approximately five business days. Shareholders approved a special resolution to change the Company's name at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on June 5, 2019.

The change of name to Adventus Mining Corporation marks the evolution from a zinc-related exploration vehicle to a multi-asset copper company focused on growth in Ecuador. The trading symbols will remain "ADZN" on the TSX-V and "ADVZF" on the OTCQX.

Election of Directors & Board Matters

The Company is pleased to announce that the nominees listed below were re-elected as directors of Adventus at the AGM earlier today.

Brian Dalton

Roberto Dunn

Sally Eyre

Michael Haworth

Christian Kargl-Simard

Barry Murphy

Paul Sweeney

Mark Wellings

In addition, the following matters were approved by shareholders at the AGM:

Appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Corporation, and;

New Share Compensation Plan, which is a 10% "rolling" plan with restricted share units ("RSUs") and stock options ("Options").

Ireland Transaction Update

Adventus continues to work with BMEx Limited of Australia and regulatory authorities in the Republic of Ireland to finalize the previously announced transaction for several exploration projects in Ireland – see the Company's February 7, 2019 news release. The parties aim to complete the transaction during the second quarter of 2019.

About Adventus

Adventus is a well-financed exploration and project development company, focused in Ecuador. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corp., Greenstone Resources LP, Resource Capital Funds, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. The focus of Adventus is the advancement of the Curipamba copper-gold-zinc project in Ecuador as part of an earn-in agreement to obtain a 75% ownership interest. In addition, Adventus is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, incorporating the Pijili and Santiago projects to date. Adventus is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

