Rock Tech Issues Shares for Services

VANCOUVER, June 05, 2019 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) announces the issuance of shares to an Arm’s length service provider pursuant to the terms of a Shares-for-Services Agreement.

The Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, will issue 22,414 common shares at a deemed price of $0.58 per share. The shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 6, 2019.

Additionally, the Company has canceled 100,000 stock options previously issued to an insider. The options had an exercise price of $1.50 and an expiry date of December 31, 2021.

