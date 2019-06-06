Drill Targets Defined at DJ & SBK Gold Project, Western Mali

DIDCOT, June 5, 2019 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS), the Africa focused project and royalty generator, announces that it has defined a series of drill and trench targets at the Company's 100% owned Djelimangara and Sebessounkoto Sud gold licences ("DJ & SBK" or the "Project"). The Project is located 2km east of the Company's Korali Sud licence, which hosts the Diba gold project and is approximately 20km southeast of the multi-million ounce Sadiola gold mine in the 'Kenieba Window' gold belt in the west of the Republic of Mali ("Mali").

Highlights:

Drill targets established over three prospects in western Mali

Extensive artisanal hard rock gold workings to depths of 40m

Historic drilling intersections include 3.71 g/t Au over 8m and 11.05 g/t Au over 3.7m

2km east of the Company's Korali Sud licence and 20km southeast of the Sadiola gold mine

Targets based on reinterpretation of geochemical, lithological and geophysical data

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"Our detailed review of the historic data on the DJ & SBK gold projects has defined a number of priority drill and trench targets. With a cumulative strike length of over 5.5km the targets are often coincident with hard rock artisanal gold workings that can extend for up to 150m in length with individual shafts reportedly down to 40m. The Project contains over 20km of strike in the prolific Senegal-Mali shear zone which hosts a number of current and former multi-million ounce goldmines including Sadiola and Yatela. The Company will shortly commence detailed mapping around these prospects to further refine these targets. We look forward to updating shareholders in due course."

An updated technical presentation on the DJ & SBK project has been prepared and can be downloaded from the following link:

http://altus-strategies.com/site/assets/files/4254/altus_dj_sbk_project_review_-_q2_2019.pdf.

Cautionary note regarding historic data

Readers are cautioned that the data on DJ & SBK as referred to in this written disclosure is historic exploration data that has not been verified by a Qualified Person. Not all historic samples are available and Altus does not have complete information on the quality assurance or quality control measures taken in connection with the historic exploration results, or other exploration or testing details regarding these results. The historic data should therefore not be relied upon until the Company can confirm it.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this regulatory announcement has been read and approved by Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus. A graduate of the University of Southampton in Geology (Hons), he also holds a Master's degree from the Camborne School of Mines (Exeter University) in Mining Geology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM rules and National Instrument 43-101.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed project and royalty generator in the mining sector with a focus on Africa. Our team creates value by making mineral discoveries across multiple licences. We enter joint ventures with respected groups and our partners earn interest in these discoveries by advancing them toward production. Project milestone payments we receive are reinvested to extend our portfolio, accelerating our growth. The portfolio model reduces risk as our interests are diversified by commodity and by country. The royalties generated from our portfolio of projects are designed to yield sustainable long-term income. We engage constructively with all our stakeholders, working diligently to minimise our environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where we operate.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address futureevents and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Glossary of Terms

The following is a glossary of technical terms:

"Au" means gold

"g/t" means grams per tonne

"grade(s)" means the quantity of ore or metal in a specified quantity of rock

"IP" means induced polarisation

"km" means kilometre

"m" means metre

"RC" means Reverse Circulation drilling

