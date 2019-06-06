K92 Mining Appoints Warren Uyen as Senior VP Operations and David Medilek as VP Business Development & Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, June 06, 2019 - K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Warren Uyen as Senior Vice President Operations and David Medilek as Vice President Business Development and Investor Relations.

Mr. Uyen is a Mining Engineer with over 30 years’ experience in the Mining Industry in Australia and Asia. He has extensive experience in the management of both open pit and underground mines covering project development and operations. Mr. Uyen joined K92 from the Australian mining contractor, MacMahon Holdings Limited, where he was General Manager Underground Operations, responsible for local and international underground operations. Prior to this, Mr. Uyen spent almost five years as General Manager of the Eldorado Gold Corp. White Mountain Gold Mine in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Uyen is a graduate of the Western Australia School of Mines and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Queensland.

Mr. Medilek is a mining professional with over 12 years of mining capital markets, corporate strategy and technical experience. Mr. Medilek began his career as a mining engineer with Barrick Gold Corp. in Western Australia for over 4 years, with a focus on underground mining. After Barrick, Mr. Medilek joined Cormark Securities Inc. as a mining investment banker for over 4 years, gaining extensive capital raising and M&A experience. After Cormark, and prior to joining K92, Mr. Medilek was an equity research analyst at Macquarie Group Limited, covering precious metals mining companies. Mr. Medilek holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering with Distinction from the University of British Columbia, a Professional Engineer designation in the Province of British Columbia, and is a CFA® charterholder*.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “I am extremely pleased to welcome Warren and David to the executive team at K92 Mining Inc.. They bring a wealth of experience in their respective areas and proven track records to our Company. They will both be playing key leadership roles in developing K92 into a substantial gold production company, focused on developing and expanding our Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea and building on our operational and exploration success.”

*CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Options Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 2,175,000 stock options to directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at $1.67 per share for five years from the date of grant.

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +1-604-687-7130.

