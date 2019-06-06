Menü Artikel
Bear Creek Mining Introduces New Directors

14:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, June 6, 2019 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business to be acted on at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC on June 5, 2019, and elected or re-elected the following eight individuals to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"):

Re-Elected Elected
Andrew Swarthout Alfredo Bullard
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer
Anthony Hawkshaw
Kevin Morano
Frank Tweddle
Erfan Kazemi
Stephen Lang

Following the meeting the Board re-appointed Andrew Swarthout as Executive Chairman, Catherine McLeod-Seltzer as Co-Chairman, and Anthony Hawkshaw as President and CEO and appointed Kevin Morano as Lead Director. It also re-appointed the following as officers of the Company: Paul Tweddle, Chief Financial Officer; Elsiario Antunez de Mayolo, Chief Operating Officer; Eric Caba, Vice President, Project Development; and, Barbara Henderson, Corporate Secretary.

As announced in the 2019 Information Circular, David De Witt did not stand for re-election at the AGM. Mr. De Witt was a founding director of Bear Creek Mining Corp. and has served on the Company's Board since 2003. Throughout his tenure, Mr. De Witt has provided insightful, balanced advice and oversight, drawing on his lengthy career as a company founder, financer and legal expert in the junior mining space. The Company sincerely thanks Mr. De Witt for his years of service as a director.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Anthony Hawkshaw
President and CEO

For further information contact:
Barbara Henderson - Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Secretary
Direct: 604-628-1111
E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com
Or visit www.bearcreekmining.com

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45349


