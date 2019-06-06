Vizsla Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $1.978m Private Placement

Vancouver, June 6, 2019 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed the oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as previously announced on May 15, 2019 and May 28, 2019.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, Vizsla issued 13,192,829 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of C$0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,978,924. Each Unit is comprised of one Share and one full Warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of Vizsla at an exercise price of C$0.25. The warrants will have an expiry date of two years from the date of issue.

Michael Konnert, President and CEO stated, "We are very pleased to close this oversubscribed financing, having originally set out to raise only C$1,000,000. We would like to thank our investors for their support. Vizsla is now well capitalized and will continue to work to maximize shareholder value."

Insiders of the Company subscribed for 2,899,667 units, or 22%, of the Private Placement. Each insider's subscription will be considered to be a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the transactions with the insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Company has paid eligible finder's fees to Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation for an aggregate amount of C$87,149.98 cash and 581,000 brokers' warrants. The brokers' warrants are exercisable at C$0.25 per warrant share for a period of two years from the issue date.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for corporate development and general working capital purposes.

The closing of the Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

About Vizsla Resources

Vizsla is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has approximately 20,000,000 shares outstanding and controls the 100%-owned Blueberry copper-gold asset in British Columbia. Vizsla's common shares trade under the symbol "VZLA" on the TSX-V. The Company website can be found at www.vizslaresources.com

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Michael Konnert, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 838-4327

Email: michael@inventacapital.ca

