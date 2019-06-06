Candente Gold Appoints New Director

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / June 6th, 2019. Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG) ("Candente Gold Corp." and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Melnyk, as Director of the Company. Mr. Melnyk has been involved in exploration successes throughout Latin America since 2003.

With Aquiline Resources Inc., Aurelian Resources, Titan Mining and others he has performed key roles in major discoveries, resource expansions and acquisitions contributing to $2 Billion in M&A activity. Key projects in which he played instrumental roles include: Navidad, Argentina (750 Moz Ag, 3.5 Blbs Pb), Pan American Silver Corp.; Fruta del Norte, Ecuador (10 Moz Au), Lundin Group; and Empire State Zinc Mines, NY (ongoing resource expansion), Titan Mining.

He is currently advancing the Sierra Mojada Project with Silverbull Resources in Northern Mexico and recently served as Manager of Project Evaluations - Southern Business Unit for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (2015 to 2018).

"Matthew brings an expertise in structural geology which allows him to guide the understanding of many complex structural settings which should be of great value in unlocking the high grade controls at the Company's project El Oro in Mexico and we are extremely pleased that Matt has agreed to join us" commented Joanne Freeze, CEO.

"I am enthusiastic to be joining the Board of Directors of Candente Gold Corp. The El Oro - Tlapujahua Districts represent a rich and storied chapter of Mexico's mining history and I look forward to working with the Candente team in employing modern exploration principles to realize the undiscovered potential of this unfinished story" commented Mr. Melnyk.

On another matter, the Company announces that Mr. Paul H. Barry is retiring after a long and distinguished term as Chair and director of Candente Gold. "Candente Gold is extremely appreciative for Paul's leadership, intelligence, sound advice, and many contributions benefiting the Company over the past five years" commented Joanne Freeze, CEO.

About Candente Gold

Candente Gold's flagship asset is El Oro, a district scale gold project encompassing a well-known prolific high grade gold dominant silver epithermal vein system in Mexico. The project covers 20 veins with past production and more than 57 veins in total, from which approximately 6.4 million ounces of gold and 74 million ounces of silver were reported to have been produced from just two of these veins (Ref. Mexico Geological Service Bulletin No. 37, Mining of the El Oro and Tlapujahua Districts. 1920, T. Flores*)

Modern understanding of epithermal vein systems indicates that several of the El Oro district's veins hold excellent discovery potential, particularly below and adjacent to the historic workings of the San Rafael Vein, which was mined to an average depth of only 200 metres.

In addition to the hard rock potential, Candente Gold is investigating the potential to recover gold and silver from the Mexico Mine Tailings which contain an Inferred Resource* of 1,267,400 Tonnes grading 2.94 Au g/t, 75.12 Ag g/t containing 119,900 ounces of gold and 3,061,200 ounces of silver.

Candente Gold is dedicated to being a responsible Community partner.

*Note: Mineral Resources Ltd. are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All figures have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate. For more information see "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mexico Mine Tailings" prepared by Nadia Caira, P.Geo. and Allan Reeves, P.Geo., dated August 25, 2014 with an effective date of July 8, 2014 available at www.sedar.com.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the project discussed above. Ms. Freeze have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information (as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws) including but not limited to information regarding the processing of tailings to generate short-term cash flow, the potential for discovery in the El Oro district and other statements that are not historical facts. While such forward-looking information is expressed by Candente Gold Corp. in good faith and believed by Candente Gold Corp. to have a reasonable basis, they address future events and conditions and are therefore subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including those set out in Candente Gold's MD&A. Factors that cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, without limitation, gold prices, results of exploration and development activities, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, potential environmental issues, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions.

