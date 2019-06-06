Maverix Metals welcomes new institutional shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2019 - Maverix Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Maverix") (TSX-V: MMX) is pleased to welcome a number of new institutions as shareholders of the Company.

The Company is aware that, through a series of private transactions completed over the last three weeks, Gold Fields Netherlands Services B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields"), has sold their entire holding of 21,425,000 common shares of Maverix, which represented approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, on a non-diluted basis.

"We would like to sincerely thank Gold Fields for their support during their time as a major shareholder of Maverix", said the Company's Chairman, Geoff Burns. "Entrusting us to steward their royalty portfolio in late 2016 was a transformational growth step for the Company and our relationship with Gold Fields since that time has been excellent and proved to be mutually rewarding."

The purchasers of the Gold Fields block were primarily North American based financial institutions, led by Resolute Funds Limited and Tocqueville Asset Management.

Dan O'Flaherty, Maverix's President and CEO, commented, "We would like to warmly welcome these institutions as new shareholders of Maverix, recognizing them as global leaders in the mining investment sector. With our recent application to list on the NYSE American, our conditional approval for graduation to the TSX, and now broadening our shareholder base, we continue to execute on our plan to grow our public markets profile, attract a wider investor following and improve our trading liquidity."

About Maverix

Maverix is a gold royalty and streaming company. Maverix's mission is to provide its shareholders with significant low risk leverage to precious metal prices and to increase underlying per share value by expanding its portfolio with acquisitions of high-quality royalties and streams that offer robust returns.

