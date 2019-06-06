HPQ Gen3 PUREVAP(TM) Pilot Plant Update

MONTREAL, June 06, 2019 - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. – (www.HPQSilicon.com) (TSX-V: HPQ), (OTCPink: URAGF), (FWB: UGE) is pleased to announce that PyroGenesis Canada Inc (“PyroGenesis”) (TSX-V: PYR) has started, on June 4th, the construction required for the HPQ dedicated section of it’s facility, where the Gen3 PUREVAP™ will be operated.



PILOT PLANT ASSEMBLY ENTERING FINAL STAGE

The need to reinforce the concrete floor underneath the pilot plant combined with final design improvements done to the Gen3 PUREVAP™ pilot plant design changed our original timeline, but assembly work is now currently underway. Final assembly of the pilot plant at its permanent location in the PyroGenesis facility should be completed in Q3. The Gen3 PUREVAP™ pilot plant testing program, including plant commissioning, will start in Q4.

Mr. Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. stated: “We are now very close to the start of the most exciting and potentially rewarding phase of the project: validating commercial scalability. Our pre-commercialization work leading up to this point has allowed us to identify additional segments beyond solar energy applications where the PUREVAPTM QRR process is game changing. The idea now is to use to produce material with our Gen2 for samples for various clients in multiple industries. We expect that we will be able to fulfill orders from production at the pilot plant and begin to generate revenue in the months following the start of the pilot plant.”

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed resource company focuses on becoming a vertically integrated and diversified High Purity, Solar Grade Silicon Metal (SoG Si) producer and a manufacturer of multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types, required for production of high performance photovoltaic conversion.

HPQ’s goal is to develop, in collaboration with industry leaders, PyroGenesis (TSX-V: PYR) and Apollon Solar, that are experts in their fields of interest, the innovative PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR)”, a truly 2.0 Carbothermic process (patent pending), which will permit the transformation and purification of quartz (SiO 2 ) into high purity silicon metal (Si) in one step and reduce by a factor of at least two-thirds (2/3) the costs associated with the transformation of quartz (SiO 2 ) into SoG Si. The pilot plant equipment that will validate the commercial potential of the process is on schedule to start in 2019.

