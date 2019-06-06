Detour Gold Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold Corp." or the "Company") announces the voting results on the matters submitted to shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 5, 2019. A total of 124,495,333 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 71% of the outstanding common shares.

Vote Results

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld André Falzon 117,167,533 99.81 220,622 0.19 Steven Feldman 117,209,595 99.85 178,560 0.15 Judy Kirk 117,157,265 99.80 230,890 0.20 Michael McMullen 117,305,529 99.93 82,626 0.07 Christopher Robison 117,267,693 99.90 120,462 0.10 Ronald Simkus 117,236,124 99.87 152,031 0.13 Dawn Whittaker 117,274,492 99.90 113,663 0.10 William C. Williams 112,574,680 95.90 4,813,475 4.10

The results of the vote for the appointment of auditors and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration are as follows:

Motion Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditors 124,373,931 99.91 105,839 0.09

In addition, the Company reports that shareholders voted in favour of the Company's amended and restated Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan, the Company's amended and restated Share Option Plan, and the advisory vote on Executive Compensation ("Say on Pay") with voting results as follows:

Motion Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Performance & Restricted Share Unit Plan 102,419,135 87.25 14,969,020 12.75 Share Option Plan 101,981,176 86.88 15,406,979 13.12 Executive Compensation 109,822,465 93.55 7,565,690 6.45

A report on voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Board Committees Update

Following the meeting, the Board confirmed that Dawn Whittaker will continue to serve as Interim Board Chair. Chris Robison was appointed to fill the vacancy on the Audit Committee. The other committee appointments remain unchanged.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corp. is a mid-tier gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold Corp.'s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

