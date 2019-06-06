Nickel North Changes of Management

VANCOUVER, June 06, 2019 - Nickel North Exploration Corp. (NNX - TSX-Venture Exchange) (the "Company" or "Nickel North") is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Dr. Yingting (Tony) Guo, a leading multidisciplinary, practical and skilled exploration geologist will serve as Chief Executive Officer and President to Nickel North Exploration Corp. (the "Company"). Dr. Guo currently serves the Company as an independent director and will remain on the board as an executive director after his appointment as the CEO and President.



Dr. Yingting (Tony) Guo has over 30-year experience in the mineral industries globally. He has worked on mineral exploration and development projects/mines in China, Canada, US, Mongolia, Africa and Europe. Mr. Guo's business expertise includes the mineral resource exploration, development, assessment, acquisition and project management. Dr. Guo has directly involved in discovering two large gold deposits (MOz Plus). Mr. Guo has worked from mining companies to consulting firms such as Jinshan Gold Mines, China Gold International, Behre Dolbear, etc. Dr. Guo currently works for Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSX.V JAX) as COO and Director and two other TSX listed companies as independent directors. Dr. Guo is the founder and chairman of Association of Chinese Canadian Mining Professionals in Canada. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist from the Province of British Columbia, Canada and QP member of Mining and Metallurgical Society of America.

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Andrew Lee Smith as the Interim President and CEO of the Company. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Andrew Lee Smith for his contribution, professional dedication and outstanding administration capability for the operation to the Company in the past four years. Mr. Smith will remain on the board as a director.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Cu-Ni-PGE mineral resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Québec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The property consists of a 50 km long belt of magmatic Cu-Ni-PGE occurrences covering 30,658 hectares. The project is located near tidewater. Québec is a mining friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration Corp. is a conscientious corporate citizen maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the company, please visit www.nickelnorthexploration.com.

