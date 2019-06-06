Osisko Metals Appoints Don Siemens to the Board of Directors

MONTREAL, June 06, 2019 - Osisko Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Osisko Metals Inc.”) (TSX-V: OM; FRANKFURT: 0B51; OTCQX: OMZNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Donald R. Siemens, C.P.A., C.A., as a director of the Company and Chairman of the Audit Committee.



Mr. Siemens brings over 40 years of financial experience to the Board as a Chartered Professional Accountant, including eight years in public practice as a partner with major accounting firms, eight years in senior executive positions in the industry and 25 years as a self-employed financial services executive. Mr. Siemens has been an independent financial advisor, specializing in corporate finance, cross-border transactions and mergers and acquisitions since 1989. He currently serves as a Director and Audit Committee Chair for Atlantic Gold Corp., Skeena Resources Ltd., and Hansa Resources Limited. Previously, Mr. Siemens was Partner-in-Charge of Thorne Ernst & Whinney's (now KPMG) Financial Advisory Services group. Mr. Siemens obtained a B.A. from the University of British Columbia followed by a Chartered Professional Accountant (Chartered Accountant) designation.

“On behalf of the Company I am very pleased to welcome Don to the Board at Osisko Metals” said Robert Wares, Executive Chairman. “I had the pleasure of serving with Don on two previous boards, including Arizona Mining, and he brings a wealth of financial and accounting experience to our team.”

Osisko Metals also announces today the resignation of Mr. Claude Charron as a director of the Company. The Board wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Charron for his services over the years, including his position as director of Osisko Metals’ precursor company, Bowmore Exploration.

