Regulus Appoints Jason Attew to Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee

VANCOUVER, June 06, 2019 - Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – REG) is pleased to announce that Jason Attew, a mining industry veteran who has dedicated over 25 years to the sector, has been appointed to the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee. Jason most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at Goldcorp Inc. where, in addition to leading the finance and investor relations operations, he was also responsible for Goldcorp’s corporate development and strategy culminating in the US$32 billion merger with Newmont Mining Corp. this past April. Jason also has extensive capital markets experience from his time in investment banking with the BMO Global Metals and Mining Group where he was at the forefront of structuring and raising significant growth capital as well as advising on both formative and transformational mergers and acquisitions for corporations that have become industry leaders over the past two decades. Jason holds a Master of Business Administration, Queen’s University and a Bachelor of Science (Honours), University of British Columbia.



John Black, CEO of Regulus, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Jason Attew to the Regulus Board. Jason has a tremendous track record of building successful mining companies. His relationships in the industry coupled with his business acumen will immensely benefit Regulus as we move the AntaKori project forward to development.”

The Company has granted options to Mr. Attew to purchase 200,000 shares at $1.40 per share for a period of 5 years, in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Mr. Attew’s Board appointment and grant of options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

