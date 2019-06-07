Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Part Placement of Rights Issue Shortfall

Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (FRA:5AM) (ASX:HAS) is pleased to advise that it has placed a further 12,000,000 shares of the rights issue shortfall raising a further $2,040,000.The rights issue announced on 9 April 2019 sought to raise $16.5 million through the issue of 97,058,823 shares at 17 cents per share and free attaching options on the basis of one option for every two new shares.In summary the Company has raised approximately $8.4 million through the issue of 49,383,709 new shares and 24,691,883 options.The options (ASX HASO) were listed on 17 May 2019.





About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





Source:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd.





Contact:

Charles Lew Chairman T: +65-9790-9008 /+61-8-6117-6118 Andrew Reid Chief Operations Officer T: +61-487-888-787