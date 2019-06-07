Blackham Resources Ltd: Appointment of GM Projects and Business Improvement

Perth, Australia - Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is pleased to announce that Mr Neil Meadows has joined the management team at Blackham as General Manager - Projects and Business Improvement. This recently established permanent senior position, as announced to ASX on 1 May 2019, will include responsibility for project and contract management and general oversight for the improvement of business processes.Mr Meadows has most recently worked as Chief Operating Officer for European Metals Holdings Ltd. on the Cinovec lithium and tin project in the Czech Republic.Previously, he has held the positions of Chief Operating Officer at Karara Mining Ltd and Managing Director of IMX Resources Limited. Prior to that he held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Queensland Nickel Pty Ltd, subsequent to the sale of the business by BHP for which he had been General Manager of the site. Mr Meadows was also General Manager at the Murrin Murrin Operation for Minara Resources Ltd, a position he held for almost five years.Mr Meadows holds a Masters of Applied Science in Metallurgy from the South Australian Institute of Technology, and was the recipient of the Mine Manager of the Year Award through the Sydney Mining Club in 2007. He was the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy North Queensland Resources Industry Professional of the Year in 2009. His technical qualifications are supported by a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Charles Sturt University, along with a Diploma of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.Blackham's Executive Chairman, Mr Milan Jerkovic said "We are very pleased to announce that we have been able to appoint an individual of the calibre of Neil to the Blackham management team. Neil is a very accomplished and highly regarded executive with a wealth of experience in leadership and management in the Australian resources sector. His experience will be of great benefit to Blackham as the Company prioritises improvements to operational performance and cost reduction to reduce debt and allow for the transition to the Stage 1 Expansion Sulphide Development which will unlock the large sulphide reserves and resources at Wiluna."





Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.





