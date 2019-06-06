Jourdan Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Extension of Private Placement

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 - Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSX-V: JOR) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") announces today that Deborah Battiston was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective as of June 1, 2019, following the resignation of Mr. Stephen Woodhead, effective May 31, 2019.

Deborah is a CPA-CGA, ICD.D and holds a BA in Economics from the University of Guelph. She has an extensive background with over 25 years of financial management which includes public companies, mergers and acquisitions, tax, and financing. Ms. Battiston also has broad experience with fast paced growth companies and infrastructure creation having managed the financial teams for many successful, international and domestic companies in the mining, technology and other sectors.

Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Dr. Andreas Rompel, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Ms. Deborah Battiston as the CFO in the management team of Jourdan. Her vast experience and strong business acumen will serve the Company and its shareholders well. At the same time, we would like to express our regret that the outgoing CFO, Mr. Woodhead, is no longer available. Mr. Woodhouse has done a sterling job during the transition of the Company. We would like to extend our best wishes to Stephen who has relocated to South Africa, his home country."

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated May 9, 2019, the closing of the Company's $500,000 private placement has been extended from May 31, 2019 to June 15, 2019.

The private placement continues to be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol JOR on the TSX-V and 2JR1 on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium Corp.'s producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This mine is part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), China's largest automotive battery manufacturer.

For more information:

Michael Dehn

VP Exploration

Tel: (647) 477-2382

Fax: (647) 477-2389

michael@jourdanresources.com

Cautionary statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding changes to the management team of the Company and closing conditions and timing and other matters relating to the private placement. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward €‘looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Jourdan Resources Inc.

