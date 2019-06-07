Trevali Strengthens Board with Appointment of Richard Williams; Announces Date for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 07, 2019 - Trevali Mining Corp. (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) today announced the appointment of Richard Williams to its Board of Directors, effective June 4, 2019.

“We are pleased to welcome Richard to Trevali’s Board and add another experienced perspective as the Board and management continue to focus on maximizing Trevali’s potential,” said Jessica McDonald, Chair of the Board of Directors. “His track record as a global mining leader and board member, and his unique set of skills and experience, will complement the Board’s existing mining and business experience, and enhance our efforts through the next phase of Trevali’s development.”

Richard Williams is a former Chief Operating Officer at Barrick Gold Corporation and Barrick’s Executive Envoy to Tanzania. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of the Afghan Gold and Minerals Company and as a non-executive director of Gem Diamonds Limited, listed on the London Stock Exchange. In addition to his mining experience, Mr. Williams served as the Commanding Officer of the British Army’s Special Forces Regiment, the SAS. He has an MBA from Cranfield University, a Master’s Degree in Security Studies from Kings College London, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from University College London. A Canadian resident, he is also on the Board of Canada’s Vimy Foundation, a charity with a mission to preserve and promote Canada’s First World War legacy, and London’s Mine and Money Conference.

Trevali also announced that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (“the Meeting”) will be held on July 31, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to delay the Meeting to the above date in light of Trevali’s Board renewal process. Additional information regarding the Meeting will be included in Trevali’s Management Information Circular that will be filed and provided to shareholders in the coming weeks.

Ms. McDonald further commented: “The past year has been an eventful and productive one at Trevali, and we look forward to welcoming shareholders and discussing our progress and plans for the future at the Meeting on July 31.”

Contact Information:

Alex Terentiew – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Email: aterentiew@trevali.com

Phone: (647) 640-2141

Source: Trevali Mining Corp.