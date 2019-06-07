Camino Is Granted Drilling Permit for 200 Drill Pads with up to 908 Drill Holes or 445,000m of Drilling over 3.6 Years

Edmonton, June 7, 2019 - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTCQB: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) has approved the company's EIA (Estudio de Impacto Ambiental) permit, which allows for expansion of drilling activities along the Diva Trend, at the 22,000-hectare Chapitos Copper-Gold project, near Chala, Southern Peru. Drilling is expected to commence during the latter half of 2019.

CEO John Williamson commented, "Camino is excited to have received the EIA permit to continue drilling the Diva Trend copper mineralization along strike and down dip allowing for potential expansion of the mineralized footprint. The permit will allow the company to better locate drill collars in optimum locations to both test the Diva structure and other structural and stratigraphic copper opportunities while potentially minimizing drill costs."

DIVA TREND EIA DRILL PAD PERMIT

The 200-drill pad permit allows for a maximum of 908 drill holes or 445,200 m of drilling over a 3.6-year period. The 2019 drill program has been designed after compilation of the company's previous drilling, extensive geophysical and geochemical datasets, and bedrock mapping results on the property. The drilling will further define and potentially expand on the copper mineralized zones at Adriana, Katty, and Vicky, but also include drilling designed to evaluate the potential for additional zones of copper mineralization along the Diva Trend. This will enable the Company to further its understanding of the geology and mineralization as it works towards gathering information for a future resource estimation effort.

2019 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The 2019 exploration program is ongoing and includes detailed geological mapping and structural analysis, chip/channel and trench sampling, road building, all in preparation for geophysics and drilling. The program has been specifically designed to further define the mineralization on the Diva trend and examine the new Lourdes and Lidia zones to identify possible drill targets for the 2019 program.

At the northwest extension of the Diva Trend is the Lourdes zone, an ~800 m long copper-in-soil anomaly that is coincident with individual rock samples, that although selective in nature assayed up to 6.91 % Cu (see January 18th press release). Given the strong continuity of the mineralizing system along the Diva Trend the company anticipates additional permits or amendments to be considered.

The recently discovered 3 km by 4 km Cu-Au Lidia Zone (see March 28th press release) mineralization is hosted in quartz stockwork veins and brecciation within a monzonite stock. The zone is defined by a large copper-in-soil anomaly with grades up to 4764 ppm and 238 rock samples that collectively average 0.20 g/t gold and 0.75% copper, with individual samples, although selective in nature returning values of up to 11.1g/t Au and 23.4% Cu. Based on these very strong results, in Q3-2019 the Company will submit a drill permit application for the Lidia zone.

The exploration program will also include follow-up work on the Atajo Trend where exploratory drilling intersected 0.83 % copper over 16.3 metres, including 2.09 % copper over 5.0 metres. The style of mineralization and geological setting at Atajo is very similar to the Diva Trend, therefore as our understanding of the Diva Trend mineralizing system has evolved, we are now able to apply that knowledge to the Atajo Trend.







Figure 1: EIA 200-drill-pad permit location map on contoured soil data.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/45379_822e46610402794c_001full.jpg

