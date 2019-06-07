Giyani Completes the Solvent Extraction Phase of the Hydrometallurgical Testing Program of its K.Hill Manganese Material

OAKVILLE, June 07, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM) (FRANKFURT:KT9) (WKN:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the solvent extraction phase of its on-going hydrometallurgical testing program. The extraction tests were performed on manganese mineralized material taken from the Company’s K.Hill deposit in Botswana. The final stage of the program, electrowinning, is underway and is expected to be completed in the near future.

The solvent liquid extraction process is a circuit combining extraction, stripping and precipitation stages. The tests were performed by Lab4 Inc. and the Dalhousie Minerals Engineering Centre. The purpose of the extraction tests is to purify the leached solutions that were obtained from the acid leaching phase for samples MT10, and MT11. Leaching results for these two samples were announced in a news release on May 6, 2019. Purifying the leached solutions from deleterious metal ions results in a highly pure manganese solution that is suitable for electrowinning to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (“HPEMM”), a key component that is needed for the production of batteries for the growing electric vehicle market.

The table below highlights the extraction results

Sample Mn ppm Mn Recovery Fe ppm Fe Recovery pH MT10 16908 95.8% 30.3 1.2% 3.0 MT11 12222 96.7% 0.2 <1.0% 3.65

The manganese recoveries are above 95% and highly suitable for the overall process. In addition, the iron recoveries are within the acceptable limits for the subsequent electrowinning phase. These recoveries can be further fine-tuned in the final circuit design by adjusting key leaching and extraction parameters potentially resulting in higher manganese recoveries and lower iron recoveries.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“We are very pleased with these extraction results as they represent the most technically challenging steps of the overall SX-EW process. The results bring us one step closer to finalizing the hydrometallurgical process route to making our intended end product, EMM. The key takeaway from these results is that we can achieve economically viable compounded recovery levels at the leaching and extraction phases and produce a manganese solution that is suitable for electrowinning to produce high-purity EMM.”

The extraction tests were performed on leached solutions of samples MT10 and MT11 that were collected from drill cores extracted during the Company’s drilling program in the summer of 2018. The cores were from a hole that was specifically drilled for hydrometallurgical testing and is deemed representative of the K.Hill deposit.

Ian Flint, Ph.D., P.Eng, is the qualified person, as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company and has approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall

CEO, Director

+447711313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. persons,” as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act (“U.S. Persons”), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Giyani expects to occur, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “does not expect”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “does not anticipate”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “forecast”, “budget” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. Specific forward-looking statements and forward-looking information herein includes statements regarding the size of and completion of the private placement and the intended use of the net proceeds from the financing.

All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to certain assumptions, important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Giyani’s ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of Giyani, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: inherent exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in Giyani’s ability to obtain funding; commodity price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of mineral resource calculations and the inclusion of inferred Mineral Resources Ltd. in economic estimation; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licenses and permits; risks related to their business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to their mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to their directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Giyani’s forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information or statements.

Giyani’s forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of their respective management on the date the statements are made, and Giyani does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to Giyani and risks associated with forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, please refer to Giyani’s financial statements and related MD&A, all of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Giyani Metals Corp.

277 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST, OAKVILLE, Ontario L6J 1H9

T: 289-837-0066 F: 289-837-1166

www.GIYANIMETALS.com TSX.v-EMM



